Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Target Increased by 28.83% to 356.85

The average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been revised to 356.85 / share. This is an increase of 28.83% from the prior estimate of 277.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.19% from the latest reported closing price of 267.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 180 owner(s) or 24.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.52%, an increase of 38.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 43,985K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,956K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing a decrease of 34.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 53.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 112.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,385K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 115.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 114.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,053K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 123.57% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.