Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Target Increased by 105.32% to 741.50

The average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) has been revised to 741.50 / share. This is an increase of 105.32% from the prior estimate of 361.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.78% from the latest reported closing price of 860.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.44%, a decrease of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 44,565K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,725K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 8.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,427K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,397K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 14.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,116K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 79.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 305.40% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

