Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) standing at $475.58, reflecting a +1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 59.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $5.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, up 78.26% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.13 per share and a revenue of $10.91 billion, representing changes of +45.05% and +53.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% higher within the past month. Currently, Super Micro Computer is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Super Micro Computer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.9 for its industry.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

