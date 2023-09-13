Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $270.96, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.32% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.19, down 6.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.07 billion, up 11.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.54 per share and revenue of $9.76 billion, which would represent changes of +31.58% and +36.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Super Micro Computer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

