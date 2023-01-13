Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $80.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 0.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 213.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 49.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of +69.56% and +30.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so we one might conclude that Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.