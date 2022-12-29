Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $81.91, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 10.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 213.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 49.27% from the prior-year quarter.

SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.56% and +30.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.57, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

