Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $241.40, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

The the stock of server technology company has fallen by 11.11% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Micro Computer will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 1, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.19, showcasing a 6.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.54 per share and a revenue of $9.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +31.58% and +36.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Super Micro Computer presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Super Micro Computer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.46 of its industry.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

