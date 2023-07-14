Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $295.38, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 20.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, down 6.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, up 10.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Super Micro Computer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.76, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.