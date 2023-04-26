Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $94.89, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 9.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Super Micro Computer is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion, up 8.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.03% and +30.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Super Micro Computer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.94.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

