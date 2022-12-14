Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $90.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 213.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 49.27% from the year-ago period.

SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.56% and +30.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.8, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

