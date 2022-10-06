Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $61.45, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had lost 4.49% over the past month. This has traded in line with the Computer and Technology sector and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 279.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, up 52.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.74% and +19.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Super Micro Computer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



