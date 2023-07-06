Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $250.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 6.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, down 6.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27, so we one might conclude that Super Micro Computer is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.