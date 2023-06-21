Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $219.91, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 37.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, down 6.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.76 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion, which would represent changes of +90.44% and +29.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Super Micro Computer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.26, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

