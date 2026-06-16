Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ended the recent trading session at $29.22, demonstrating a -5.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 0% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.7 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.73%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.71 billion, showing a 103.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $39.67 billion, indicating changes of +24.27% and +80.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% downward. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.16.

Meanwhile, SMCI's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer- Storage Devices industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, finds itself in the top 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.