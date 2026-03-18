Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $30.35, marking a -3.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 4.65% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking a 103.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.34 billion, indicating a 168.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $41.14 billion, representing changes of +6.8% and +87.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.36% decrease. Right now, Super Micro Computer possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Super Micro Computer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.34.

Also, we should mention that SMCI has a PEG ratio of 0.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer- Storage Devices industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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