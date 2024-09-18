Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) standing at $436.88, reflecting a -0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 28.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.45, indicating a 117.2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, up 207.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $33.50 per share and a revenue of $28.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +51.65% and +87.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Super Micro Computer boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.11, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

