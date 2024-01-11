Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) standing at $343.31, reflecting a +0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 25.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Super Micro Computer is projected to report earnings of $4.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.8 billion, indicating a 55.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.71 per share and a revenue of $10.5 billion, indicating changes of +41.49% and +47.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.94% decrease. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Super Micro Computer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.71, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.