Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $289.67, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 7.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.19, indicating a 6.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.07 billion, indicating a 11.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.54 per share and a revenue of $9.76 billion, signifying shifts of +31.58% and +48.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Super Micro Computer presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Super Micro Computer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.73, so one might conclude that Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.