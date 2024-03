(RTTNews) - Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) are surging more than 15 percent in pre-market trade on Monday at $1049.62 on the news of its joining the S&P 500, effective March 18.

The AI server maker's shares had closed at $905.48, up 4.54 percent on Friday. The stock more than tripled this year.

