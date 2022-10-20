Markets
SMCI

Super Micro Computer Rallies After Raising Q1 Earnings And Revenue Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), IT solution provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, are rising more than 11% Thursday morning after the company raised its first-quarter outlook, above analysts' view. The company cited customer design wins ramping and total IT solution value.

Super Micro currently sees net sales in the range of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, up from the prior guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion.

Adjusted EPS outlook for the first quarter has been raised to the range of $3.05-$3.20 from $2.07-$2.32.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

SMCI, currently at $61.97, has traded in the range of $34.11-$74.93 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMCI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular