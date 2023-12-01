Super Micro Computer Prices Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 2,100,700 shares of common stock, which includes 100,700 shares offered by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $262.00 per share. Also, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 315,105 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Supermicro are expected to be $524 million. The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2023.

Super Micro Computer plans to use the proceeds from the offering to support its operations, including for working capital needs, manufacturing capacity expansion and increased R&D investments.

