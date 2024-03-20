Super Micro Computer Prices Public Offering Of 2 Mln Shares At $875/Shr

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) announced that it has priced underwritten public offering of 2 million common shares at $875.00 per share. The company expects to close the offering on or about March 22, 2024.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering.

The company also granted underwriter a 30-day option to buy additional 300,000 common shares at public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Supermicro expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be $1.75 billion.

The company intends to use offering proceeds to support operations, including for purchase of inventory and other working capital needs, manufacturing capacity expansion and increased R&D investments.

