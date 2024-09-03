Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Fights Back against Short Seller

Give Super Micro Computer (SMCI) credit; the information technology hardware maker is not going down quietly. Earlier today, Super Micro released a letter addressing the delay of its 10-K filing and the report from short-seller Hindenburg Research. As a result, it is up around 2.5% in trading.

The word from CEO Charles Liang is that none of those issues previously stated will have any impact on the company’s operations as a whole. Liang noted “Neither of these events affects our products or our ability and capacity to deliver the innovative IT solutions that you rely on every day.” Liang further noted that its production operations are not impacted at all, and its support staff and customer service teams continue to run.

All true, certainly, though few likely thought different. Indeed, Liang also planned to release further information about the Hindenburg Research report that he declared “…contains false or inaccurate statements about our company including misleading presentations of information that we have previously shared publicly.”

But Is This Enough?

The gains made today certainly suggest that Super Micro could be making a comeback. However, the stock has plunged around 55% since hitting a high of $1,229 per share. Some grew concerned about valuation issues, which is not that big of a surprise once a stock quadruples in less than three months.

But it also posted a record revenue figure of $5.31 billion in its fourth quarter, which was a 143% increase against the same time last year. This makes it easy to wonder if it can continue growing at such a high rate and justify a return to its record high. The numbers certainly support assertions that Super Micro is producing and making money for shareholders regardless of what Hindenburg Research might suggest.

Is SMCI a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on SMCI stock based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 60.55% rally in its share price over the past year, the average SMCI price target of $978.50 per share implies 117.43% upside potential.

