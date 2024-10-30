News & Insights

Stocks
SMCI

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Craters 30% after Auditor Resigns

October 30, 2024 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) cratered in today’s trading after the AI hardware company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, resigned as its registered public accounting firm. Essentially, Ernst & Young has lost trust in SMCI management due to information that has made it unable to “rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations.”

Unsurprisingly, Super Micro Computer stated that it disagreed with this decision, especially since the Special Committee tasked with investigating the firm’s accounting practices has not finished its review. For investors who were hoping that SMCI’s accounting issues were being resolved, today’s announcement adds a whole new layer of mistrust to the company.

In fact, shares have been struggling ever since short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of “accounting manipulation” and other questionable practices, which included violating export bans. With today’s drop, SMCI stock is now down 72% from its split-adjusted peak of $122.90 per share. Interestingly enough, though, shares had rallied so strongly from the beginning of the year to their peak that they are still up 22% on a year-to-date basis.

Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on SMCI stock based on three Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average SMCI price target of $64.49 per share implies 88.24% upside potential.

See more SMCI analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.