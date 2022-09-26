Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Super Micro Computer:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$335m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Super Micro Computer has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Tech industry average of 11% it's much better. NasdaqGS:SMCI Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Super Micro Computer compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Super Micro Computer here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Super Micro Computer is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 106%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Super Micro Computer thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Super Micro Computer has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Super Micro Computer can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 142% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Super Micro Computer (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

