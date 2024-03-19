Super Micro Computer Launches Public Offering Of 2 Mln Shares; Stock Down Over 9%

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday announced the launch of a proposed registered public offering of 2,000,000 shares.

In addition, Supermicro expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter and book-running manager for the proposed offering.

SMCI was trading down by 9.23 percent at $909.89 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

