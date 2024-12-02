Super Micro Computer Just Made a Big Announcement and the Stock Is Soaring -- Is It Finally Time to Buy?

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon to a number of players in the field and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly called Supermicro, has certainly been among them. The company supplies state-of-the-art servers designed specifically to handle the workloads that come with processing AI. As a result, demand for Supermicro's products has been through the roof, boosting its financial results and causing a surge in its stock price.

It appears the company may have flown too close to the sun, as a number of issues came to light that sent the stock plunging. In fact, since its peak in mid-March, the stock had lost as much as 84% of its value.

Supermicro just announced the completion of a review by a special committee and is preparing to take a number of steps based on its recommendations.

Let's look at the challenges the company faced, the results of the review, and what it means for investors.

When it rains, it pours

It wasn't too long ago that Supermicro was on top of the world, as demand for servers that could handle the rigors of AI seemed unquenchable. At one point early this year, the stock had gained as much as 1,350% since the AI boom began in early 2023, but then the trouble started. Here's a review of the issues Supermicro faced that have weighed so heavily on its stock price and investor confidence:

Noted short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report that alleged accounting red flags in Supermicro's financials, a pattern of undisclosed related-party transactions, and product shipments made in violation of U.S. export bans.

Supermicro announced a delay in filing its annual 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying it required additional time to review its "internal controls" -- suggesting it may have fallen short of complying with accounting rules and regulations.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appeared to take an interest, as reports suggested it was investigating allegations made by a whistleblower, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Supermicro was at risk of being delisted, according to a communication it received from the Nasdaq exchange.

Supermicro went from the frying pan into the fire when it announced that its auditor, Ernst & Young -- one of the "Big Four" accounting firms -- had resigned while preparing the company's audit. The auditors cited disagreements with management over internal controls and financial reporting.

In a regulatory filing, Supermicro revealed that it wouldn't be able to submit its most recent quarterly report, citing the ongoing challenges.

This saga caused some investors to lose confidence, and heavy selling punished the stock price.

A step in the right direction

In mid-November, Supermicro announced it had hired a new auditor and submitted a Compliance Plan with the Nasdaq "to support its request for an extension of time to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements."

The positive developments continued this week. In a regulatory filing that dropped on Monday, Supermicro announced the completion of an investigation and report by the "special committee" into the allegations. The committee, comprised of members of the audit committee, independent legal counsel, and a forensic accounting firm, found "no evidence of misconduct on the part of management or the board of directors" and that the "audit committee acted independently." Perhaps most important for shareholders was the revelation that it expected no restatement of its previously issued financial results.

The special committee also found no evidence of violations of U.S. export laws. It also concluded that Supermicro's existing related-party disclosures were sufficient. The committee did find, however, that there were certain process "lapses" in its internal controls. Namely the audit committee and the auditor were not informed about the rehiring or plans to rehire certain employees who had previously resigned from Supermicro, though the committee concluded that these rehires were the result of "reasonable business judgment."

The wide-ranging investigation concluded with a number of recommendations, all of which Supermicro plans to adopt:

Hire a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Appoint a chief accounting officer to create an "additional layer of accounting standards and oversight."

Appoint a chief compliance officer, separate from its CFO.

Appoint a general legal counsel and expand its legal department.

Investors cheered the results of the report, sending Supermicro stock higher.

There's still work to be done

This is certainly good news for Supermicro shareholders, but there's still more to do. Management has embarked on a campaign to hire executives for the aforementioned positions, tighten up its internal controls to prevent future "lapses," and put this dark chapter in the company's history behind it.

As a Supermicro shareholder, I'm watching carefully as the company completes this process before making any decisions about the future. Investors should expect the extreme volatility that has marked to past few months to continue. Until Supermicro completes the recommend steps, I still won't be buying the stock.

Danny Vena has positions in Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

