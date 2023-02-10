Super Micro Computer Increases Position in Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Fintel reports that Super Micro Computer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). This represents 14.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.18% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.18% from its latest reported closing price of $87.00.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is $7,015MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual EPS is $10.30, a decrease of 6.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.38%, an increase of 33.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 43,414K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,549K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 40.79% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 2,114K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,482K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 24.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 45.83% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,130K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 44.31% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.