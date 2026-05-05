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Super Micro Computer Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

May 05, 2026 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $483.4 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $108.8 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 122.7% to $10.243 billion from $4.599 billion last year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $483.4 Mln. vs. $108.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $10.243 Bln vs. $4.599 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.0 B To $ 12.5 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 38.9 B To $ 40.4 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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