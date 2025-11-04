Super Micro Computer Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) announced a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $168.29 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $424.33 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.90 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.5% to $5.017 billion from $5.937 billion last year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.29 Mln. vs. $424.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $5.017 Bln vs. $5.937 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.0 - $11.0 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $36.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.