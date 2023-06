(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reaching a year-to-date high of $234.10 on Tuesday. The shares have been on an uptrend since the first week of May.

Currently, shares are at $219.96, down 6.04 percent from the previous close of $234.10 on a volume of 1,998,213.

