Super Micro Computer (BIT:1SMCI) Price Target Decreased by 17.19% to 30.37

The average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer (BIT:1SMCI) has been revised to €30.37 / share. This is a decrease of 17.19% from the prior estimate of €36.67 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €12.97 to a high of €52.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.79% from the latest reported closing price of €21.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an decrease of 661 owner(s) or 46.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SMCI is 0.07%, an increase of 60.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 328,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 13,808K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,767K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 40.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,954K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares , representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 9,637K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 34.44% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,411K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,677K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares , representing an increase of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 5.06% over the last quarter.

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