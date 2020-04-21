Super-long JGBs gain after MOF refrains from issuance hike

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Super-long Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday after the Ministry of Finance said it would increase sales of short to medium-term bonds to finance its latest stimulus and avoided a hike in longer maturities.

The ministry said on Monday it would increase the monthly sales of five- and two-year JGBs as well as one-year and six-month discount bills to finance cash payouts to residents. (https://bit.ly/2RShhx1)

The decision to avoid increases in longer maturities helped yields come off recent highs.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.465%, slipping further from an 11-month peak of 0.500% touched on Monday.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.345%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.010%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures prices 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 152.10, in a trading volume of 7,783 lots by late afternoon trade.

Yields on short-dated notes held flat as the market was underpinned by a fall in stock prices amid concerns over economic damages from the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100%.

