Super-long JGB yields tick up on BOJ governor's remarks

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) edged up on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) governor said excessive falls in super-long debt yields are not desirable.

June 17 (Reuters) - The yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) edged up on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) governor said excessive falls in super-long debt yields are not desirable.

The 40-year JP40YTN=JBTC and 30-year cash JGB yields JP30YTN=JBTC gained one basis point each to 0.565% and 0.550%, respectively, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.390%.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a post-policy meeting news conference on Tuesday that there was no change to the central bank's view that "excessive declines in super-long bond yields are undesirable."

Elsewhere, the key 10-year cash bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC was steady at 0.015%, while the five-year JP5YTN=JBTC and two-year yields JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.110% and minus 0.165%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.06, with a trading volume of 11,448 lots.

HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More