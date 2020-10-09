Super long JGB yields rise after BOJ ops, traders await U.S. stimulus details

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields at the long end of the curve rose on Friday after a Bank of Japan debt buying operation showed investors had strong interest in selling longer-dated paper.

Other sections of the yield curve were little changed as traders awaited further details on negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over additional U.S. economic stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 151.91, with a trading volume of 14,143 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.400%, and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was also unchanged at 0.630%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

