Super-long Japan yields slightly lower in auction afterglow

Super-long Japanese government bond yields ticked down on Wednesday, a day after strong auction results underlined persistent demand.

But other maturities were little changed as trade slows ahead of a long weekend starting from Thursday.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.570% while the 20-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.405%.

Tuesday's auction of 1.2 trillion yen JGBs attracted solid demand, allaying concerns about oversupply due to increased issuance from this month to finance massive stimulus.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.600%.

Shorter maturities were little moved.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.010% while the five-year yield was also unchanged at minus 0.125%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.010% while the five-year yield was also unchanged at minus 0.125%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.05 point to 152.38.

