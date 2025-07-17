Super League Partners with Advertising Week to Launch First Gaming Summit at AWNewYork 2025

The first Gaming Summit at Advertising Week New York 2025 will explore gaming's role in brand engagement and advertising strategies.

Super League, a leader in playable media and mobile gaming experiences, has partnered with Advertising Week to host the inaugural Gaming Summit at Advertising Week New York 2025, scheduled for October 6-9 in The Penn District. The Summit aims to highlight the potential of gaming as a powerful marketing channel, addressing the fact that a mere 5% of advertising dollars are currently spent to reach the 3.5 billion global gamers. With curated content featuring insights from a panel of experts in marketing and gaming, the event will provide brands with essential strategies to effectively engage with gaming audiences across platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and mobile games. Super League’s involvement as Presenting Sponsor includes co-hosting programs and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing collaboration in the gaming sector, reflecting the growing recognition of gaming's value in advertising and brand engagement.

Potential Positives

Super League is co-presenting the first-ever Gaming Summit at Advertising Week New York 2025, positioning itself as a leader in the emerging field of gaming and advertising.

The partnership with Advertising Week allows Super League to showcase the value and effectiveness of gaming as a marketing channel, which could lead to increased brand recognition and potential business opportunities.

As the Presenting Sponsor, Super League will gain valuable exposure through co-hosting programs and participating in networking opportunities, enhancing its profile in the marketing and advertising community.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a dependence on industry partnerships, which may indicate a lack of self-sufficiency or limitations in Super League's ability to operate independently.

The mention of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty regarding the company’s future actions and performance, which could worry investors.

The risks outlined in the forward-looking statements may indicate volatility related to the company's stock performance and market conditions, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the Gaming Summit at Advertising Week New York 2025?

The Gaming Summit will spotlight the future of playable media and brand innovation, occurring October 6-9, 2025.

Who is hosting the Gaming Summit?

Super League and Advertising Week are co-hosting the Gaming Summit during Advertising Week New York 2025.

What topics will be covered at the Gaming Summit?

Topics include gamer insights, the gaming media mix, and integrating gaming into marketing strategies.

How can brands benefit from attending the Gaming Summit?

Brands can gain actionable insights and network with decision-makers within the growing gaming industry.

What is Super League's role in the Gaming Summit?

Super League is the Presenting Sponsor, co-hosting programming and facilitating networking opportunities at the event.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive platforms, has joined forces with Advertising Week to co-present the first-ever Gaming Summit at Advertising Week New York 2025, taking place October 6–9 in The Penn District.













A recent report by Dentsu highlights that the worldwide audience of people who play video games is now 3.5 billion in size, yet only 5% of advertising spend is deployed to engage them. The Gaming Summit at AWNewYork 2025 is Advertising Week’s first dedicated forum to showcase the value, effectiveness, and scale available within this underappreciated sector. To ensure the content directly addresses how brands can drive real results in gaming, Advertising Week has partnered with Super League to curate an expert advisory panel of marketers, creators, and gaming platform leads to advise on content.





Starting Oct 7th at 2:30pm ET, the Summit will be a high-energy, insights-packed event built to demystify gaming for marketers and provide a tactical blueprint for brand success across immersive platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, mobile games, and more.







The Summit program includes sessions such as:











What Gamers Want (and Don't) From Brands



– Audience-first insights for campaign success



– Audience-first insights for campaign success





The Gaming Media Mix



– How gaming fits into social, CTV, and digital strategies



– How gaming fits into social, CTV, and digital strategies





Beyond the Build



– How to layer gaming into full-funnel marketing plans, from awareness to consideration to performance to measurable results



– How to layer gaming into full-funnel marketing plans, from awareness to consideration to performance to measurable results





The Gaming Landscape Decoded



– From UGC and esports to mobile and AI















“This is the moment for gaming to have its seat at the main stage of advertising, and we’re proud to help make that happen,” said Rhiannon Apple, SVP, Client Services at Super League. “Marketers are done asking if they should be in gaming. Now they want to know how to win, and this Summit is where they’ll get the answers.”





As the Presenting Sponsor, Super League will also co-host programming with Advertising Week and participate in activations throughout the event, including strategic networking opportunities and an exclusive VIP gathering designed to foster collaboration between top brands, creators, and gaming platforms.





“We’re thrilled to partner with Super League on the Gaming Summit,” said Lance Pillersdorf, founder of Advertising Week. “We know this innovative area offers so much value to marketers, and we’re going to give them everything they need to get involved.”







For brands looking to reach audiences who play



, the AWNewYork Gaming Summit will provide actionable insights, direct access to decision-makers, and lead-generation opportunities in a category that's shaping the future of media, entertainment, and culture.







About Super League







Super League (Nasdaq:SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. Super League provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered, within mobile games and on the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable.







About Advertising Week







Advertising Week is a global gathering of marketing, advertising, technology, and brand professionals. It offers weeks of thought leadership, networking and special events, focusing on key industry conversations and trends. Advertising Week events are held in major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Tokyo and Mexico City. You can find out more information at AdvertisingWeek.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the future price of our Common Stock, the Company’s ability to adequately deploy the funds received in the financings; the impacts of the debt conversions on the Company’s balance sheet; market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company’s business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with the NCM’s continued listing standards. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.









Media Contact:













press@superleague.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fd560e2-31be-4065-8b43-4f5a635eb64b





