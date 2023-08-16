Super League Gaming (SLGG) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top

Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. New strategic partnerships and development studio acquisitions primarily backed the upside. Going forward, the company emphasized accretive acquisitions to boost its in-house publishing capacity and improve in publishing margin profile.

Earnings & Revenues Details

During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported a loss per share of 17 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. In the prior-year quarter, SLGG reported a loss of 24 cents per share.



Quarterly revenues of $5.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 million by 0.2%. Moreover, the top line increased 18% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by strength in publishing and content studio sales.

During the quarter, Publishing and content studio sales revenue increased 258% year over year to $1 million. The increase was driven primarily by a rise in game development and immersive experience-related revenues.



Media and advertising revenue increased 3% year over year to $3.6 million, while direct-to-consumer revenues fell 18% year over year to $0.4 million.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal second quarter, Selling, marketing and advertising expenses came in at $2.9 million compared with $3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit during the quarter came in at $2.1 million compared with $1.8 million reported in the prior year's quarter. Gross profit (as a percent of revenue) was 42% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 43% reported in the prior year.

Net operating loss in the fiscal second quarter came in at $8.2 million compared with $8.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2023, totaled $2.6 million compared with $2.5 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company reported no debt as of Jun 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be approximately $6 million. It is optimistic on account of new strategic partners like LandVault and the acquisition of Melon (a ground-breaking development studio).

