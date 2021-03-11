Super League Gaming Acquires Mobcrush In All-stock Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) announced Thursday the acquisition of Mobcrush in an all-stock transaction. Mobcrush is a live streaming technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers who generate and distribute almost two million hours of original content annually. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mobcrush has accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers across the most popular live streaming and social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Mobcrush also owns Mineville, one of six exclusive, official Minecraft server partners that is enjoyed by more than 22 million unique players annually.

Super League Gaming operates amateur esports community and content platform that facilitates and streams e-sports competitions.

The transaction will also see the combining of Mobcrush's live streaming technology platform and proprietary AI-driven gameplay highlights software, with Super League's patented visualization technology and cloud-based, remote video production and monitoring division, Virtualis Studios.

The transaction, which is expected to close as early as Super League's second fiscal quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including shareholder approval.

