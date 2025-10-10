Markets
Super League, ES3 Partner To Redefine Interactive Advertising On Connected TV

October 10, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Super League (SLE), a playable media for global brands company, Friday announced an exclusive sales partnership with ES3, a technology and media solutions company known for creating interactive content experiences on connected and Pay TV platforms.

Under this partnership, Super League will serve as the exclusive third-party sales partner for INGAGE, ES3's gamified ad module for connected TV - CTV devices and platforms.

The collaboration brings together ES3's advanced CTV capabilities with Super League's expertise in play-based advertising to expand access to measurable, interactive ad formats blending entertainment, engagement, and commerce.

Super League CEO Matt Edelman said the partnership will make brand connections more participatory, tapping into the daily gaming habits of audiences aged 6 to 60 and opening new growth opportunities for the company.

ES3 CEO Doug Edwards added that the collaboration will merge CTV's scale with the engagement power of gaming to reshape storytelling in a connected media environment.

SLE currently trades at $4.14, or 16.2921 percent higher on the NasdaqCM.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
