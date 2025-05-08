Super League Enterprise, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Securities

Super League Enterprise, Inc. announced a public offering to sell securities for corporate needs and debt repayment.

Super League Enterprise, Inc. announced the commencement of a public offering of securities to raise funds for corporate needs and debt repayment. The company, which is focused on engaging consumers through playable media in gaming, listed its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SLE.” Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole book-running manager for the offering, which is contingent on market conditions. The offering is being conducted under an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the SEC. The final prospectus will be made available once filed with the SEC. Super League aims to innovate brand connections within mobile games and immersive platforms, emphasizing the importance of creating engaging consumer experiences. The press release also includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks associated with the offering.

Potential Positives

The commencement of the public offering signifies Super League Enterprise's proactive approach to raising capital for corporate needs and debt repayment, which could strengthen its financial position.

The offering involves the participation of Aegis Capital Corp. as the sole book-running manager, indicating industry confidence in the company's strategy and potential to attract investors.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement, which allows the company to offer securities efficiently and may reduce the time to market.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing significant uncertainty regarding the successful completion of its public offering, as the offering is subject to market conditions and there is no assurance of its size or terms.

The announcement of the offering indicates a reliance on external capital, potentially signaling liquidity issues or financial instability within the company.

The forward-looking statements caution that there are numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources, further indicating potential financial challenges.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Super League's public offering?

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate and working capital needs, and debt repayment.

When was the offering announced?

The offering was announced on May 8, 2025.

Who is managing Super League's offering?

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Where can I find the prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and available on their website at www.sec.gov.

Is Super League's offering subject to market conditions?

Yes, the offering is subject to market conditions, and completion is not guaranteed.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media, today announced that it has commenced a public offering to offer and sell securities (the “Offering”).





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs, and the repayment of a portion of the Company’s indebtedness. The Company’s Common Stock is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SLE”. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.







Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering on a firm commitment basis.







The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-283812) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on December 20, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at





www.sec.gov



.



Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at



syndicate@aegiscap.com,



or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About





Super





League





Enterprise,





Inc.







Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit





superleague.com





.







Forward-Looking





Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities; the final terms of the proposed Offering; market conditions; satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company’s business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.





Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg MZ North America





Main: 203-741-8811







SLE@mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.