SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE Earnings Results: $SLE Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE ($SLE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, beating estimates of -$0.33 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,720,000, missing estimates of $2,878,500 by $-158,500.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SLE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 65,124 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,304
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 58,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,969
- MARINER, LLC added 38,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,990
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 27,951 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,568
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 26,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,129
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 24,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,796
- CLARITY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 5,000 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,175
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.