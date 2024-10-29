Super League Enterprise announces iR acquires 1.22M shares of common stock

Super League Enterprise (SLE) announced that, as an initial step in the previously announced equity exchange transfer, Infinite Reality, or iR, has acquired 1,215,279 shares of Super League common stock. The exchange transfer will be finalized following the SLE annual general meeting with iR’s ownership totaling 9.9% of Super League common shares outstanding.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SLE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.