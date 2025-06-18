Super League Enterprise Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE), known for its playable media and immersive content, has declared a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its common stock.

The move will become legally effective at 12:01 AM on June 23, 2025, and shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis that same day under the ticker "SLE".

Following the split, every 40 shares will automatically convert into one share, reducing the total outstanding common stock from roughly 35.4 million to around 884,000 shares.

SLE is currently trading at $0.1137 or 1.1304% lower on the NasdaqCM.

