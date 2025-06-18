Markets
Super League Enterprise Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE), known for its playable media and immersive content, has declared a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its common stock.

The move will become legally effective at 12:01 AM on June 23, 2025, and shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis that same day under the ticker "SLE".

Following the split, every 40 shares will automatically convert into one share, reducing the total outstanding common stock from roughly 35.4 million to around 884,000 shares.

