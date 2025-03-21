Super League Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Webinar Scheduled for March 28, 2025

Super League will release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 28, 2025, with a webinar following.

Quiver AI Summary

Super League, a leading company in transforming the gaming industry into a media channel, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 28, 2025, before market opening. A webinar will take place at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update, accessible via dial-in numbers or a registration link. A replay of the webinar will be available within 24 hours on the company's investor relations website. Super League focuses on helping brands connect with large audiences through innovative immersive content and gameplay, aiming to enhance brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Hosting a corporate update webinar indicates engagement with investors and offers an opportunity for direct interaction regarding financial performance.

The company positions itself as a leader in the gaming industry, emphasizing its innovative approach and extensive capabilities in immersive content creation.

Super League's focus on enabling global brands to reach large audiences suggests potential for continued business growth and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Super League announce its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results?

Super League will announce its financial results on Friday, March 28, 2025, before market open.

What time is the Super League earnings webinar?

The earnings webinar will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time on March 28, 2025.

How can I join the Super League earnings webinar?

You can join the webinar by registering or using the provided dial-in numbers listed in the press release.

Is there a replay available for the Super League webinar?

Yes, a replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar on the Company’s investor relations website.

What does Super League do in the gaming industry?

Super League redefines the gaming industry as a media channel, providing immersive content solutions for marketers and brands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SLE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLE forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 28, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to provide a corporate update, discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.



















Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Webinar





















Date:







Friday, March 28, 2025











Time:







8:30 am Eastern Time











Dial-in:







1-877-407-0779











International Dial-in:







1-201-389-0914











Webinar:









Register Here















A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed



here



or on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.superleague.com/



.







About Super League







Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront - always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more, go to



superleague.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg





MZ North America





Main: 203-741-8811







SLE@mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.