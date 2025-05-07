Super League to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Super League will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, followed by a webinar for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Super League, a company that specializes in engaging audiences through playable media, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 15, 2025, after the market closes. A webinar to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time, with dial-in options provided. A replay of the webinar will be available within 24 hours on the company's investor relations website. Super League focuses on helping brands connect with consumers through innovative gaming experiences and proprietary technology, aiming to make advertising memorable and impactful. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the first quarter 2025 financial results indicates transparency and opens communication with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled webinar provides an opportunity for direct engagement with shareholders and stakeholders, fostering closer relationships and potential interest in the company.

The focus on redefining brand engagement through playable media positions Super League as an innovative leader in a growing market, which could attract new clients and investors.

The company's use of proprietary technology and an award-winning development studio may strengthen its competitive advantage, contributing to long-term growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Scheduling the earnings release and webinar for after market close may indicate the company is not expecting strong results, potentially leading to negative investor sentiment.

FAQ

When will Super League post its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Super League will post its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 15, 2025.

How can I access the Super League earnings webinar?

You can access the Super League earnings webinar by using the provided dial-in numbers or registration link on May 15, 2025.

What time is the Super League earnings webinar scheduled?

The Super League earnings webinar is scheduled for 5:00 pm Eastern Time on May 15, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the Super League earnings webinar?

Yes, a replay of the Super League earnings webinar will be available within 24 hours after it concludes.

What is Super League known for?

Super League is known for redefining brand engagement through playable media, offering innovative ads and immersive experiences within mobile games.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SLE stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, announced today that the Company will post its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.







Super League First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webinar













Date:







Thursday, May 15, 2025











Time:







5:00 pm Eastern Time











Dial-in:







1-877-407-0779











International Dial-in:







1-201-389-0914











Webinar:









Register Here



















A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed



here



or on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.superleague.com/



.







About Super League







Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit



superleague.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg





MZ North America





Main: 203-741-8811





SLE@mzgroup.us



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.