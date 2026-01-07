Markets
Super League Acquires Let's Bounce To Boost In-Game Marketing And Measurement Capabilities

January 07, 2026 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Super League (SLE) said it has acquired Let's Bounce Inc., a marketing technology company focused on brand engagement and measurement within gaming and user-generated content environments, as the playable media firm looks to accelerate its path to profitability.

The company said Bounce is expected to contribute immediately, supported by an existing pipeline of opportunities. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Super League's in-game marketing programs, expanding loyalty-based advertising solutions, and improving automated campaign measurement for advertisers.

Founded in 2023, Bounce has worked closely with brands and agencies on marketing programs, primarily on Roblox, and has developed infrastructure designed to extend across mobile games and other UGC platforms.

As part of the deal, Bounce co-founders Barak Chamo and Jasper Degens will join Super League as directors of product and engineering, respectively, and will receive inducement equity grants subject to vesting conditions.

