Super Hi reports Q3 EPS 6c vs. 0c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $198.6M vs. $173.3M last year. Same-store sales growth was 5.6%. Ms. Yang Lijuan, CEO & Executive Director of Super Hi (HDL), commented, “In the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a quarterly revenue of US$198.6 million, reflecting a 14.6% year-over-year growth. Our income from operation margin3 was 7.5%, increasing by 1.8 percentage points from the same period of the last year. This growth stems not only from the increasing influence of our brand but also from the dedication of our entire team in elevating customer experience, broadening our customer reach, and perfecting our operational execution across all consumer scenarios. At the same time, we will remain focused on enhancing our core competencies across supply chain optimization, innovative product development, strategic brand building, and digital transformation to drive superior restaurant performance.”

