News & Insights

Stocks

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL Shows Stability in Share Capital

December 06, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Sponsored ADR (HDL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. reported no changes in its share capital or issued shares for November 2024, maintaining a stable financial position. With 10 billion ordinary shares authorized and 650.3 million issued, the company continues to demonstrate consistent stock performance. This stability might interest investors keeping an eye on steady equities.

For further insights into HDL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.