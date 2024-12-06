SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL Shows Stability in Share Capital

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Sponsored ADR (HDL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. reported no changes in its share capital or issued shares for November 2024, maintaining a stable financial position. With 10 billion ordinary shares authorized and 650.3 million issued, the company continues to demonstrate consistent stock performance. This stability might interest investors keeping an eye on steady equities.

For further insights into HDL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.