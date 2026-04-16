Super Hi International Holding - Depositary Receipt (HDL) Price Target Increased by 34.67% to 21.21

The average one-year price target for Super Hi International Holding - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:HDL) has been revised to $21.21 / share. This is an increase of 34.67% from the prior estimate of $15.75 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.54 to a high of $24.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from the latest reported closing price of $14.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Hi International Holding - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDL is 0.02%, an increase of 34.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 268K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDL by 10.87% over the last quarter.

XY Capital holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDL by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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